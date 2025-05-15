Tragic Incidents: Mysteries on the Tracks and Roads

A tragic discovery unfolded near Tikaria railway crossing on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section as an unidentified man was found dead on the tracks. Authorities suspect a train collision and are examining the victim's belongings to establish his identity. A post-mortem has been scheduled.

In a separate incident in Musafirkhana, 70-year-old Om Prakash Agrahari was killed when a speeding car collided with the e-rickshaw he was traveling in near Kanakpur village. Despite immediate medical attention at the Community Health Centre, Agrahari was pronounced dead on arrival.

Musafirkhana Station House Officer Vivek Singh reported that the vehicle involved in the road accident has been confiscated, but the driver remains at large. Law enforcement continues to investigate both cases thoroughly.

