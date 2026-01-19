Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Southern Spain Train Collision

A high-speed train crash in southern Spain resulted in the death of at least 10 people. The evening train derailed and collided with another train on its way to Huelva. The tragic incident involved trains traveling between major Spanish cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 04:01 IST
Tragedy on Tracks: Southern Spain Train Collision
A tragic high-speed train crash in southern Spain claimed the lives of at least ten individuals, as confirmed by the Guardia Civil.

Officials, speaking anonymously due to police protocols, verified the death toll to The Associated Press via phone and text.

The crash involved an evening train traveling from Malaga to Madrid, which derailed and collided with an incoming train from Madrid to Huelva, as reported by Adif.

