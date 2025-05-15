Protests Erupt in Mali After Alleged Army Killings
In Diafarabé, Mali, protests unfolded after allegations surfaced that the Malian army killed over 20 people. Demonstrations are rare in the region under military rule. The army has launched an inquiry into the incident, with human rights groups previously reporting similar violations by the army and Wagner Group.
In the central Malian village of Diafarabé, several dozen people, primarily women and children, have staged a demonstration following accusations that the Malian army was responsible for the deaths of more than 20 individuals.
The protest took place on Wednesday, merely two days after the alleged massacre. Despite frequent allegations against the Malian army in West Africa, public demonstrations have remained uncommon since the implementation of military rule and restrictions on freedom of expression in Mali.
The army reported that an inquiry has been initiated to probe these allegations, adding that the investigation's findings are awaited to ascertain events accurately.
