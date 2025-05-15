Left Menu

France to File Legal Complaint Against Iran Over Detained Citizens

France plans to file a legal complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice for holding two of its citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, since May 2022. France accuses Iran of torturing the detainees and denying proper consular access, accusations Iran denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:52 IST
France to File Legal Complaint Against Iran Over Detained Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is set to escalate its diplomatic dispute with Iran by filing a legal complaint at the International Court of Justice on Friday. This action follows the prolonged detention of two French nationals in Iran.

Supporters of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been held by Iranian authorities since May 2022, organized rallies on Wednesday to pressure Paris to secure their release. Kohler and Paris were shown in a video aired on Iranian state television, which portrayed them as confessing to espionage activities—a claim France has firmly rejected.

The French government has accused Iran of subjecting the duo to torturous conditions in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and denying them essential consular protections. Iranian officials, however, have dismissed these allegations, further straining relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025