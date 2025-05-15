Tragic Teen Stabbing Spurs Investigation in Lilkar

A 17-year-old boy identified as Pramod Kumar Gond was killed following an altercation with friends in Lilkar village, police reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening after Pramod attended a wedding and encountered two friends, Anoop and Vipin, leading to a fatal dispute where he was stabbed.

Pramod, suffering severe injuries, was rushed to medical facilities but later died. Authorities have charged Anoop and Vipin based on Pramod's mother's complaint, and police are actively pursuing the suspects' arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)