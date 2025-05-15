Left Menu

Left Parties Unite Against Presidential Reference Move

Left parties, including CPI(M) and CPI, strongly oppose the Central government's use of a presidential reference to challenge the Supreme Court’s ruling on governors' deadlines for bill approvals. They view the move as a violation of federal principles, urging non-BJP states to unite against power centralization.

  • India

On Thursday, left-wing parties, particularly the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, voiced strong opposition to the central government's tactic of deploying a presidential reference to seek the Supreme Court's interpretation on its earlier decision concerning governor deadlines for bill approvals.

In a social media post, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby resonated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's views and criticized the BJP for allegedly using governors to hinder legislation in opposition-ruled states, which he claims undermines federal constitutional principles.

Echoing similar sentiments, CPI general secretary D Raja denounced the BJP-led Union government's questioning of the Supreme Court's verdict from April, which mandates timeliness in governors assenting to bills. Both parties urge non-BJP states to oppose what they label a centralization of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

