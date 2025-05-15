High Court Slams Defence Ministry Over Disputed Property Seizure
The Madhya Pradesh High Court criticized the Defence Ministry for illegally seizing a 132-year-old property from two elderly sisters without due process. The court ordered the restoration of the property to the sisters, criticizing the ministry's disregard for legal procedures in a longstanding property dispute.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has lambasted the Defence Ministry over its illegal appropriation of a historical property, contested for 132 years, from two elderly sisters. The court underscored the ministry's breach of legal protocol, demanding a return of the property to the rightful occupants.
Justice Pranay Verma, presiding over the Indore Bench, condemned the hasty seizure by the defence estate officer of the 1.8-acre property in Indore. Highlighting a breach of legal proceedings, the court emphasized that the seizure defied all legal norms and effectively dismissed the sisters' opportunity to seek further legal recourse.
The High Court's decision calls for the restoration of the status quo, mandating the Defence Ministry to reinstate possession to the sisters and halting any further interference or third-party interests. The case has spotlighted the Ministry's overreach in a three-decade-old property dispute.
