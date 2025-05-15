Operation Success: Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces' Victory Over Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the AIIMS trauma center in Delhi, where he inquired about the health conditions of five security personnel injured in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. These individuals sustained injuries during 'Operation Black Forest,' a successful mission in the Karegutta Hills.

The operation, conducted along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites, including 16 women. Shah commended the valiant efforts of the security forces, highlighting the nation's pride and trust in their dedication to eradicating Naxalism.

According to officials, the mission was one of the largest coordinated efforts against Maoists, involving the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police. The operation seized 450 IEDs, about two tonnes of explosives, and several rifles while busting bunkers and recovering grenade launchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)