Left Menu

Operation Success: Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces' Victory Over Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited AIIMS to check on security personnel injured during 'Operation Black Forest,' a successful 21-day anti-Naxal mission in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Shah assured the nation of eradicating Naxalism by 2026, following the operation that eliminated 31 Naxalites and seized large quantities of explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:04 IST
Operation Success: Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces' Victory Over Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the AIIMS trauma center in Delhi, where he inquired about the health conditions of five security personnel injured in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. These individuals sustained injuries during 'Operation Black Forest,' a successful mission in the Karegutta Hills.

The operation, conducted along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites, including 16 women. Shah commended the valiant efforts of the security forces, highlighting the nation's pride and trust in their dedication to eradicating Naxalism.

According to officials, the mission was one of the largest coordinated efforts against Maoists, involving the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police. The operation seized 450 IEDs, about two tonnes of explosives, and several rifles while busting bunkers and recovering grenade launchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025