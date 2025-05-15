Left Menu

Haryana's United Front: A Multifaceted Battle Against Drug Trafficking

Haryana has launched a comprehensive fight against drug trafficking, integrating law enforcement, public health, and community engagement. Significant achievements include declaring over 4,000 Panchayats drug-free and establishing Fast Track NDPS Courts. Simultaneously, the state has initiated massive drug seizures and is upgrading forensic capabilities to combat synthetic drugs.

In an all-out war against drug trafficking, Haryana has woven together law enforcement, public health, education, and community involvement into a unified strategy. This initiative was highlighted during the 8th Apex Committee Meeting of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD).

Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra revealed that as of March 2025, 55.32% of Haryana's Panchayats achieved drug-free status. Youths are engaging in organized sports, fostering discipline and a positive perception of law enforcement. The establishment of eight exclusive Fast Track Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Special Courts in selected districts further underscores the state's steadfast commitment.

The state's anti-drug campaign, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, covered all assembly constituencies, symbolizing widespread resolve. Nearly 50,000 illegal drug capsules, and significant quantities of heroin, 'charas', 'ganja', and more, were confiscated, while Haryana's forensic labs are enhancing capabilities to combat synthetic drugs actively.

