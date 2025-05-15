Madhya Pradesh HC Criticizes Police Over FIR Against Minister Vijay Shah

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a scathing critique of the police regarding the FIR filed against Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah. The FIR relates to Shah's controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who gained attention for her role in 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror outfits in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The court termed the police's actions as "gross subterfuge" and suggested that the FIR had been structured to eventually favor Shah if challenged. The division bench of Justices Atul Shreedharan and Anuradha Shukla indicated the FIR could be quashed without proper evidence.

The HC opted to supervise the investigation, ensuring adherence to the law while maintaining the police's independence. The minister has approached the Supreme Court to contest the HC's directive for FIR registration, with a hearing for his plea scheduled soon.

