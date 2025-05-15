Left Menu

India Pursues Justice: Trial Begins for 26/11 Terrorist

The Indian government has appointed a legal team led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to prosecute extradited Pakistani-Canadian terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, extradited from the U.S., faces charges including conspiracy, murder, and terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has mobilized a robust legal team to prosecute Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a suspected key figure behind the heinous 26/11 Mumbai attacks. This team is led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and includes other seasoned legal experts to ensure justice is served.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' recent notification indicates that the move is based on the powers under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This underscores the seriousness of the government in tackling terrorism with a focused legal approach.

Rana, extradited from the U.S., is under scrutiny for his alleged role in the attacks by the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which resulted in 166 deaths and hundreds injured. With his trial set in India's top courts, this case could mark a significant moment in India's anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

