Vigilant Eyes: Odisha Vigilance Exposes Officer's Hidden Wealth

The Odisha vigilance department has uncovered substantial disproportionate assets linked to an additional block development officer (ABDO). According to officials, the assets include four buildings, five land plots, and deposits totaling Rs 65 lakh, which are allegedly beyond the officer's known sources of income.

Search operations conducted in various locations such as Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Khurda districts on Thursday revealed these findings. Among the unearthed assets were multi-storeyed buildings, a shopping complex, a flat, extensive plots of land, and valuables like 700 grams of gold, Rs 65 lakh in deposits, and Rs 1.85 lakh in cash.

Additionally, the raids seized two vehicles and household items worth over Rs 3.27 lakh. Further investigations are currently underway, officials confirmed, aiming to delve deeper into the extent of this disproportionate asset accumulation.

