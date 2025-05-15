Left Menu

Vigilant Eyes: Odisha Vigilance Exposes Officer's Hidden Wealth

In Odisha, India, vigilance officials uncovered significant disproportionate assets belonging to an additional block development officer (ABDO). The raids spanned multiple districts, revealing buildings, plots, gold, and substantial cash deposits. The discovery raises concerns over corruption and triggers further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:41 IST
Vigilant Eyes: Odisha Vigilance Exposes Officer's Hidden Wealth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha vigilance department has uncovered substantial disproportionate assets linked to an additional block development officer (ABDO). According to officials, the assets include four buildings, five land plots, and deposits totaling Rs 65 lakh, which are allegedly beyond the officer's known sources of income.

Search operations conducted in various locations such as Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Khurda districts on Thursday revealed these findings. Among the unearthed assets were multi-storeyed buildings, a shopping complex, a flat, extensive plots of land, and valuables like 700 grams of gold, Rs 65 lakh in deposits, and Rs 1.85 lakh in cash.

Additionally, the raids seized two vehicles and household items worth over Rs 3.27 lakh. Further investigations are currently underway, officials confirmed, aiming to delve deeper into the extent of this disproportionate asset accumulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025