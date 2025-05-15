Left Menu

Supreme Court Warns: Real and Present Danger to Wildlife Amid Urbanisation

The Supreme Court highlights the real threat to wildlife due to urbanisation, stressing the need for strict measures against environmental crime. A recent ruling upheld convictions for illegal wildlife trade, while critiquing the CBI's investigative approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:45 IST
Supreme Court Warns: Real and Present Danger to Wildlife Amid Urbanisation
The Supreme Court has voiced grave concerns regarding the ongoing degradation of the wildlife ecosystem due to rampant urbanisation. On Thursday, it declared that the threat to flora and fauna is real, urging authorities to adopt a stringent approach in holding perpetrators accountable.

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah emphasized that the decrease in wildlife habitat due to urbanisation and industrialisation poses a serious threat to biodiversity. They insisted that any infringement of life and liberty of the accused should be considered only when the prosecution meets rigorous standards. If found guilty, the punishment should reflect the severity of the crime under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The Supreme Court's comments came during a hearing of a plea from two individuals challenging their conviction by the Bombay High Court for illegal trade in tiger skin and wildlife products. The apex court criticized the CBI for its lackadaisical investigation, highlighting the importance of thorough forensic testing and investigations to ensure complete accountability. The convictions were upheld, but sentences were modified to three years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

