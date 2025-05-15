Left Menu

India and Israel Forge Stronger Defense Bonds Amid Successful Counter-Terror Operation

Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram of Israel's Ministry of Defence expressed support for India's counter-terrorism efforts, commending Operation Sindoor. India conducted precision strikes against terror targets in response to an attack. The conversation highlighted a mutual intent to enhance bilateral defense ties and establish a strategic cooperation roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the director general of Israel's Ministry of Defence, Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram, reiterated his country's full backing for India's counter-terrorism efforts during a conversation with India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Baram praised the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which involved precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a terror attack. The dialogue underscored the two nations' dedication to advancing their defense partnership.

Additionally, both parties have agreed to carve out a future roadmap for strengthening strategic cooperation. Highlighting the importance of this alliance, Israel's Ambassador to India emphasized the nation's right to self-defense against terrorism, marking a deepening of India-Israel defense ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

