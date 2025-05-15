Left Menu

Horrific Crime in Muzaffarpur: Police Nab Two in Rape Case

A shocking crime occurred in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, where a girl was allegedly raped by three individuals at gunpoint. Police have arrested two suspects, while the hunt for the third continues. The accused are purportedly locals, and the investigation is ongoing alongside the survivor's medical assessment.

Updated: 15-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:03 IST
Horrific Crime in Muzaffarpur: Police Nab Two in Rape Case
A disturbing incident has rocked Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where a girl was reportedly raped at gunpoint by three suspects, police confirmed on Thursday.

The heinous act took place on Wednesday night. Law enforcement officials have apprehended two individuals, while an intensive search for the third perpetrator is in progress.

According to the complaint submitted by the victim's mother, the assailants, who are allegedly from the same neighborhood, abducted the girl to a remote area to commit the crime. An investigation is well underway, and the survivor is set to undergo a medical examination, stated SP (Rural) Vidyasagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

