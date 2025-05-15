Left Menu

Tragedy at Dawn: Sudanese Student Fatally Stabbed Near University

A Sudanese student, Mohammed Wada Bala Yousif Ahmed, was fatally stabbed while offering morning prayers near a private university. His friend, Ahmed Mohammed Nour, was injured. The assailants, who were later arrested in Himachal Pradesh, had allegedly demanded Nour's sister's phone number prior to the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:07 IST
Tragedy at Dawn: Sudanese Student Fatally Stabbed Near University
student
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old Sudanese student, offering morning prayers, was tragically stabbed to death near a private university. His friend was also grievously injured in the attack, local police reported.

The senior police official, Gauarv Toora, confirmed all suspects have been apprehended in Himachal Pradesh. The victim, identified as Mohammed Wada Bala Yousif Ahmed, lived at a nearby paying guest residence. The injured individual, Ahmed Mohammed Nour, is receiving medical care in Jalandhar.

The police complaint states that Nour and Ahmed were with three female friends when they were verbally abused by six assailants carrying knives. The attackers demanded Nour's sister's phone number before violently stabbing the students. Alert local, Prabhat Dubey, rushed to their aid, transporting them to a medical facility where Wada was pronounced dead. The six suspects, identified as residents of the nearby Maheru Colony, have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025