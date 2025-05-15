Tragedy at Dawn: Sudanese Student Fatally Stabbed Near University
A Sudanese student, Mohammed Wada Bala Yousif Ahmed, was fatally stabbed while offering morning prayers near a private university. His friend, Ahmed Mohammed Nour, was injured. The assailants, who were later arrested in Himachal Pradesh, had allegedly demanded Nour's sister's phone number prior to the attack.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old Sudanese student, offering morning prayers, was tragically stabbed to death near a private university. His friend was also grievously injured in the attack, local police reported.
The senior police official, Gauarv Toora, confirmed all suspects have been apprehended in Himachal Pradesh. The victim, identified as Mohammed Wada Bala Yousif Ahmed, lived at a nearby paying guest residence. The injured individual, Ahmed Mohammed Nour, is receiving medical care in Jalandhar.
The police complaint states that Nour and Ahmed were with three female friends when they were verbally abused by six assailants carrying knives. The attackers demanded Nour's sister's phone number before violently stabbing the students. Alert local, Prabhat Dubey, rushed to their aid, transporting them to a medical facility where Wada was pronounced dead. The six suspects, identified as residents of the nearby Maheru Colony, have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudanese
- student
- stabbing
- university
- assailants
- police
- Sudan
- Himachal Pradesh
- Maheru
- Jalandhar
ALSO READ
Junagadh Crackdown: Authorities Clear Encroachments Amidst Tense Police Presence
Mumbai Police: The Unmatched Guardians
Sudan's Dilemma: The Harrowing Journey Home Amid Ongoing Conflict
Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police commissioner: Official.
Deven Bharti Takes Helm as New Mumbai Police Commissioner