India-EU Launch ₹391 Crore Joint Research to Tackle Pollution and Boost Green Hydrogen

In a significant stride towards sustainable development and deepened bilateral ties, India and the European Union (EU) have jointly launched two major research and innovation initiatives under the framework of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). With a combined investment of approximately ₹391 crore (around €41 million), these initiatives target two critical global challenges—Marine Plastic Litter (MPL) and Waste-to-Green Hydrogen (W2GH). This strategic partnership aligns with both entities' climate goals, scientific ambitions, and policy frameworks.

A Strategic Platform: The India-EU Trade and Technology Council

The TTC was inaugurated in 2022 by Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as a strategic mechanism to bolster cooperation in trade, technology, and security. These two coordinated research calls mark one of TTC’s first major initiatives focused on environmental sustainability and clean energy.

According to Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, “Collaborative research is the cornerstone of innovation. These initiatives will harness the strengths of both Indian and European researchers to develop solutions that address our shared environmental challenges.”

A Renewed Momentum in EU-India Collaboration

Highlighting the strengthening India-EU ties, EU Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr. Hervé Delphin emphasized, “These research calls under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council demonstrate the dynamism of the EU India partnership, renewed by our leaders in Delhi last February. By tackling concrete issues like marine pollution and sustainable energy together, we’re driving innovation, circular economy and energy efficiency.”

Coordinated Call 1: Marine Plastic Pollution and Ecosystem Impacts

Budget:

India (Ministry of Earth Sciences): ₹90 crore (~€9.3 million)

EU (Horizon Europe): €12 million (~₹115 crore)

Scope and Objectives: This call targets the growing crisis of marine pollution, especially from plastic litter. Despite international campaigns, marine plastic continues to disrupt ecosystems, threaten biodiversity, and pose health risks to humans and marine life.

Key research areas include:

Detection tools for micro/nano plastics, heavy metals, and persistent organic pollutants

Assessment of cumulative ecological and toxicological effects

Bioaccumulation in marine food chains

Health risks for humans and marine species

Technologies for pollution mitigation at the source, including waste management and recycling solutions

This effort supports broader international and national commitments, such as:

UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development

EU’s Zero Pollution Action Plan

India’s National Marine Litter Policy

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, reiterated the urgency: "Marine pollution is a global concern that requires collective action. This joint call will enable us to develop advanced tools and strategies to protect our marine ecosystems."

Call Opening Date: 6th May 2025 More Information: moes.gov.in/news-and-announcements

Coordinated Call 2: Hydrogen Production from Biogenic Wastes

Budget:

India (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy): ₹90 crore (~€9.3 million)

EU (Horizon Europe): €10 million (~₹96 crore)

Scope and Objectives: This call targets the development of sustainable hydrogen technologies from biogenic waste—ranging from agricultural and forestry residues to municipal solid waste and industrial sludge.

Key technological focus areas include:

Advanced catalysts and reactor designs

Process intensification for higher carbon-to-hydrogen yield

Pretreatment and post-treatment of biomass

Utilization of side streams using biological, electrochemical, and catalytic pathways

This effort complements:

India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission

EU’s Hydrogen Strategy

Mr. Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, noted, “Advancing waste-to-hydrogen technologies is crucial for our energy transition goals. This collaboration will accelerate the development of sustainable hydrogen production methods.”

Goals:

Achieve high hydrogen yields with lower GHG emissions

Ensure low-cost and scalable hydrogen production

Minimize environmental impacts

Promote knowledge sharing and cross-continental collaboration

Call Opening Date: 15th May 2025 More Information: research.mnre.gov.in

Institutional Commitment and Global Relevance

These initiatives are co-funded under Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation programme, and by the Indian Government, through the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The involvement of key institutions and leadership on both sides underscores the seriousness of the joint effort.

Marc Lemaître, Director-General, Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (RTD), European Commission, commented: “Together the EU and India are putting forward €41 million for collaborative research. Our cooperation shows our commitment to invest in a shared sustainable future.”

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, added: "Undertaking collaborative efforts through the joint calls in areas like marine plastic pollution and waste to green hydrogen serves testament to our shared commitment for sustainable development."

Path Forward: A Model for Global Cooperation

These two calls are not merely funding mechanisms—they represent a structured, transcontinental effort to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. By bringing together research institutions, startups, and industry from both India and the EU, these initiatives will create scalable solutions with global implications.

The initiatives are expected to lead to new technologies, foster scientific knowledge exchange, strengthen bilateral ties, and position both regions as leaders in environmental innovation.

With strong political will, aligned strategies, and robust funding, India and the EU are demonstrating how international partnerships can advance innovation for a cleaner, more sustainable planet. These research calls signal a new era in global cooperation, where science and diplomacy converge for the greater good.