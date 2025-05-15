Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict: NSEL Scam Assets Under MPID Act

The Supreme Court upheld that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code moratorium does not prevent asset attachment under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act. The judgement clarifies that secured creditors cannot claim priority over properties linked to the NSEL fraud case, which are attached under specific acts to protect depositors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:52 IST
Supreme Court Verdict: NSEL Scam Assets Under MPID Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court decided that the moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) does not block asset attachments under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma upheld the orders concerning the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) fraud.

The judgement addressed two critical questions related to secured creditors' priority over assets attached under the PMLA and MPID Act. The bench clarified that creditors cannot claim priority due to the SARFAESI and RDB Acts. The ruling emphasizes that properties linked to the NSEL fraud were acquired with depositor funds, reaffirming protection for defrauded investors in Maharashtra.

The case highlights legislative competence and supports the MPID Act's validity, asserting state powers to protect depositors. With substantial claims under the MPID Act, the court ruled that attached assets remain beyond the debtor-creditor realm as envisaged by the IBC, reinforcing the act's public interest purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025