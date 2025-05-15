Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: A Beacon for Women in Policing

Tamil Nadu is showcasing significant strides in women empowerment within its police force, with 43% of stations led by women officers. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin highlights the state's long history of integrating women into policing, honoring past contributions and promoting future developments through conferences and welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:32 IST
Tamil Nadu: A Beacon for Women in Policing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is taking the lead in integrating women into policing, with 43% of police stations across the state headed by women officers, according to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Speaking at the 11th National Conference of Women in Police, Udhayanidhi underscored the importance of dialogue and policy discussions for women in law enforcement.

Stalin reminisced about the pivotal moment in 1973 when late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi first recruited women into Tamil Nadu's police force. What started as a 22-member all-women police unit has now expanded into a powerhouse of around 27,000 women officers, one of the country's largest contingents. Furthermore, a 30% reservation for women in government jobs introduced in 1989 enabled advancement into higher ranks.

Udhayanidhi further noted initiatives such as the 'Kalaingar award' for outstanding women police, and the Nava Ratna welfare schemes, which offer rest facilities and hostels for personnel. The state's commitment to women's empowerment within the police force is evident as it continues setting benchmarks and initiating dialogue through national conferences like the recent one in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025