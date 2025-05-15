Tamil Nadu: A Beacon for Women in Policing

Tamil Nadu is taking the lead in integrating women into policing, with 43% of police stations across the state headed by women officers, according to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Speaking at the 11th National Conference of Women in Police, Udhayanidhi underscored the importance of dialogue and policy discussions for women in law enforcement.

Stalin reminisced about the pivotal moment in 1973 when late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi first recruited women into Tamil Nadu's police force. What started as a 22-member all-women police unit has now expanded into a powerhouse of around 27,000 women officers, one of the country's largest contingents. Furthermore, a 30% reservation for women in government jobs introduced in 1989 enabled advancement into higher ranks.

Udhayanidhi further noted initiatives such as the 'Kalaingar award' for outstanding women police, and the Nava Ratna welfare schemes, which offer rest facilities and hostels for personnel. The state's commitment to women's empowerment within the police force is evident as it continues setting benchmarks and initiating dialogue through national conferences like the recent one in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)