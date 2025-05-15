Left Menu

Security Tightened at Karwar Port: International Crew Repatriated Post-Terror Attack

A crew from an Iraqi cargo ship was repatriated after docking at Karwar port due to onboard Pakistani and Syrian nationals, amid heightened security following a recent terror attack. Port officials, following directives, detained the crew onboard, confiscated their mobile phones, and intensified coastal surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, heightened security measures at Karwar port led to the repatriation of a crew from an Iraqi cargo vessel. The ship, carrying bitumen from Al Zubair, Iraq, was briefly detained due to the presence of Pakistani and Syrian nationals among its crew.

Senior port officials reported that standard inspection protocols, alongside increased vigilance, led to the decision. The crew, comprising 15 Indian nationals, one Pakistani, and two Syrians, was confined on board while their mobile phones were confiscated to restrict communication, awaiting clearance.

The cargo operation concluded with the vessel's departure, ensuring compliance with international norms. Coastal Security Police have since enhanced surveillance and are closely monitoring the region's sensitive areas to prevent any security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

