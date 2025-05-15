Security Tightened at Karwar Port: International Crew Repatriated Post-Terror Attack

In the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, heightened security measures at Karwar port led to the repatriation of a crew from an Iraqi cargo vessel. The ship, carrying bitumen from Al Zubair, Iraq, was briefly detained due to the presence of Pakistani and Syrian nationals among its crew.

Senior port officials reported that standard inspection protocols, alongside increased vigilance, led to the decision. The crew, comprising 15 Indian nationals, one Pakistani, and two Syrians, was confined on board while their mobile phones were confiscated to restrict communication, awaiting clearance.

The cargo operation concluded with the vessel's departure, ensuring compliance with international norms. Coastal Security Police have since enhanced surveillance and are closely monitoring the region's sensitive areas to prevent any security breaches.

