On Thursday, Estonia announced that a Russian fighter jet briefly violated NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea, amid efforts to monitor a Russian oil tanker reportedly defying Western sanctions in a practice known as part of a 'shadow fleet'.

The unmarked tanker, Jaguar, ignored commands to halt from NATO alliance member Estonia's military while sailing between Estonia and Finland, prompting the Estonian navy to escort it to Russian waters, officials reported.

The Russian Federation expressed readiness to defend its fleet and criticized the interventions. A spokesperson for NATO emphasized the importance of maintaining maritime security amidst rising tensions in the Baltic region.

