Tensions Rise as Russian Jet Briefly Violates NATO Airspace Over Baltic Sea

Estonia accused Russia of sending a fighter jet into NATO airspace during an attempt to monitor a Russian oil tanker in the Baltic Sea. The vessel, labeled as part of a 'shadow fleet,' was defying Western sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia criticized the interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:09 IST
Tensions Rise as Russian Jet Briefly Violates NATO Airspace Over Baltic Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Estonia announced that a Russian fighter jet briefly violated NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea, amid efforts to monitor a Russian oil tanker reportedly defying Western sanctions in a practice known as part of a 'shadow fleet'.

The unmarked tanker, Jaguar, ignored commands to halt from NATO alliance member Estonia's military while sailing between Estonia and Finland, prompting the Estonian navy to escort it to Russian waters, officials reported.

The Russian Federation expressed readiness to defend its fleet and criticized the interventions. A spokesperson for NATO emphasized the importance of maintaining maritime security amidst rising tensions in the Baltic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

