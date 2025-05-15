Reckless Car Stunts Land Three in Hot Water

In a display of dangerous thrill-seeking, three individuals were apprehended in the Chembur area of Mumbai for performing high-risk stunts in a moving vehicle. The incident, caught on video near Hazrat Sayyed Abdul Qadir Dargah, quickly went viral, drawing both outrage and law enforcement's attention.

The individuals, identified as Adnan Isa Khan, Muqeem Bashir Khan, and Junaid Awadali Khan, all reside in Govandi and are employed as taxi drivers. The trio's actions, which took place on a Tuesday night, have sparked a serious response from authorities concerned about public safety.

Citing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, police have charged the accused with rash and dangerous driving, highlighting the potential risks such actions pose to the safety of others using the roads. The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of curbing reckless behavior on public thoroughfares.

