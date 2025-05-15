Cabinet Approves Critical Minerals Strategy, New Policing Policy, and Aviation Reforms

In a significant step toward economic transformation and institutional reform, South Africa's Cabinet has approved a series of new policies, including the Critical Minerals Strategy, the National Policing Policy (NPP), and a draft Comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced the decisions during a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Pretoria on Thursday.

Unlocking the Potential of Critical Minerals

The Critical Minerals Strategy represents a landmark policy aimed at positioning South Africa as a global powerhouse in the supply of essential minerals used in clean technologies. These minerals are vital to the global energy transition, especially in industries like renewable energy, battery manufacturing, and electric vehicles (EVs).

“South Africa is blessed with an abundance of critical minerals including Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements,” said Ntshavheni. “These are essential for technologies powering electric vehicles, renewable energy, and various green industries.”

The strategy outlines seven core pillars:

Exploration and Beneficiation – Intensifying mineral prospecting and promoting local processing. Investment Attraction – Creating an environment conducive to both local and foreign investment. Localisation of Value Chains – Supporting domestic industries to reduce dependence on imports. Regulatory Streamlining – Simplifying permitting and compliance frameworks. Technological Innovation – Encouraging research and adoption of advanced mining technologies. Workforce Development – Training a skilled labour force to support new industries. Infrastructure Enhancement – Upgrading transport and logistics systems to support export competitiveness.

The strategy also places strong emphasis on international collaboration, aiming to align with global best practices and form strategic partnerships that can help boost capacity, expertise, and market access.

Addressing Crime Through Structural Police Reform

In addition to economic strategy, the Cabinet endorsed the National Policing Policy, which sets out comprehensive plans to address persistent weaknesses in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“This policy offers a framework to professionalise the police force, enhance infrastructure, and build community trust,” Ntshavheni noted. “Key issues being addressed include inadequate police stations, resource gaps, and outdated infrastructure.”

The NPP is designed to:

Deliver professional and ethical policing services .

Ensure effective and efficient policing that meets community needs.

Foster public trust and collaboration with communities.

Strengthen leadership and governance within SAPS.

The policy reflects a proactive approach to dealing with crime, underpinned by performance standards, ethical accountability, and modernisation of policing systems.

Lifting South Africa’s Aviation Sector

The Cabinet also gave the green light to the draft Comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy, which is now open for public comment. This initiative seeks to modernise and bolster South Africa’s aviation industry to ensure competitiveness in the global market.

The policy aims to:

Improve aviation safety and security .

Enhance air navigation services and airport infrastructure.

Ensure affordable, high-quality aviation services .

Strengthen the economic contribution of the aviation sector.

According to Ntshavheni, “The aviation policy will not only strengthen regulatory oversight and operational safety but also play a key role in driving economic growth and connectivity.”

A Transformative Policy Milestone

These policy announcements represent an ambitious step forward in reshaping South Africa’s socio-economic landscape. With a sharp focus on economic diversification, institutional integrity, and global competitiveness, the government seeks to pave the way for inclusive growth and long-term sustainability.

Each policy initiative is now expected to undergo further consultation and implementation phases, engaging stakeholders across sectors to ensure meaningful and effective outcomes.