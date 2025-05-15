Senate Blocks Resolution on El Salvador Prison Conditions

Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic resolution on Thursday, which called for an assessment of human rights conditions in a notorious maximum-security prison in El Salvador. The facility, known for housing U.S. deportees, has been at the center of international human rights concerns.

In a closely contested vote, the resolution was defeated 50-45, underscoring the deep partisan divide on issues of immigration and human rights. Democrats have raised alarms over alleged abuses and inhumane conditions inside the facility.

The debate highlights the ongoing tension between migrant policy and human rights advocacy, leaving the future of the detainees and the resolution uncertain.

