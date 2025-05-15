Left Menu

Maharashtra Expands Investigation Power to Head Constables and Above

The Maharashtra government has granted investigation authority to police personnel of head constable rank and above. This move aims to streamline investigations by utilizing experienced personnel. Eligible officers must have a graduation degree, seven years of service, specialized training, and a clean service record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:56 IST
Maharashtra Expands Investigation Power to Head Constables and Above
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has empowered police personnel of the rank of head constable and above with investigation authority, a senior police official confirmed Thursday.

According to the order issued on May 9, the powers conferred by section 176 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are intended to ensure thorough investigations. Qualified police officers will handle cases, provided they receive official assignment from the officer in charge of the relevant police station.

Eligibility requirements include holding a graduation degree, at least seven years of service, completion of special training at the Detective Training School in Nashik, and a record free of any pending departmental inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025