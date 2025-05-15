Maharashtra Expands Investigation Power to Head Constables and Above

The Maharashtra government has empowered police personnel of the rank of head constable and above with investigation authority, a senior police official confirmed Thursday.

According to the order issued on May 9, the powers conferred by section 176 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are intended to ensure thorough investigations. Qualified police officers will handle cases, provided they receive official assignment from the officer in charge of the relevant police station.

Eligibility requirements include holding a graduation degree, at least seven years of service, completion of special training at the Detective Training School in Nashik, and a record free of any pending departmental inquiries.

