Putin's Big Shake-Up in Russian Military Command
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reassigned General Oleg Salyukov from Russia's ground forces to deputy secretary of the Security Council. Salyukov had been instrumental in leading Moscow's Victory Day parades. He is also sanctioned by multiple countries due to his involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
In a strategic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reshuffled the leadership of the country's military forces by reassigning General Oleg Salyukov. Salyukov, once the commander of Russia's ground forces and renowned for leading Moscow's Victory Day parades, is now the deputy secretary of the Security Council.
The Security Council serves as Russia's chief consultative body for national security policy. Despite its influence, the council lacks direct control over the nation's security agencies and ministries, being chaired by President Putin himself.
Salyukov's new appointment follows his recent role under Valery Gerasimov in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, international sanctions against Salyukov from the UK, EU, and Canada reflect the global response to his involvement in the war.
