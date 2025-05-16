Left Menu

Putin's Big Shake-Up in Russian Military Command

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reassigned General Oleg Salyukov from Russia's ground forces to deputy secretary of the Security Council. Salyukov had been instrumental in leading Moscow's Victory Day parades. He is also sanctioned by multiple countries due to his involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:09 IST
Putin's Big Shake-Up in Russian Military Command
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a strategic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reshuffled the leadership of the country's military forces by reassigning General Oleg Salyukov. Salyukov, once the commander of Russia's ground forces and renowned for leading Moscow's Victory Day parades, is now the deputy secretary of the Security Council.

The Security Council serves as Russia's chief consultative body for national security policy. Despite its influence, the council lacks direct control over the nation's security agencies and ministries, being chaired by President Putin himself.

Salyukov's new appointment follows his recent role under Valery Gerasimov in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, international sanctions against Salyukov from the UK, EU, and Canada reflect the global response to his involvement in the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025