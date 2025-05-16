Left Menu

Christine Lagarde: The World Economic Forum's Future Leader

Christine Lagarde is considered the leading candidate to succeed Klaus Schwab as the leader of the World Economic Forum. Schwab recently resigned as chairman amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct, prompting the WEF to search for new leadership to steer the organization forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:31 IST
Christine Lagarde

Christine Lagarde has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Klaus Schwab as the head of the World Economic Forum, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The WEF is actively seeking new leadership after Schwab's unexpected resignation last month.

Klaus Schwab stepped down abruptly as chairman following a whistleblower's claims of misconduct, which triggered an internal investigation. This sudden development has put the spotlight on the need for stable guidance at the helm of the organization.

Under these circumstances, Lagarde, the current European Central Bank President, is seen as a strong candidate to lead the Forum, given her extensive economic expertise and experience in international affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

