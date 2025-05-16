Left Menu

Cyber Heist Unveiled: Digital Arrest Scam Busted

Two cyber gang members were arrested in Moradabad for defrauding a victim of over Rs 2 crore. They impersonated police officers, claiming the victim was involved in human trafficking. Bank accounts of the accused were frozen following a complaint lodged under multiple charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-05-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Moradabad saw the arrest of two cybercriminals who defrauded a man of more than Rs 2 crore. The perpetrators, posing as police officers, digitally arrested the victim under the guise of a human trafficking investigation.

Identified as Mukesh Saxena and Anees Ahmed, the duo orchestrated the scam, leading the victim to falsely believe in their authority. They then extracted Rs 2.39 crores from the unsuspecting individual.

DCP Preeti Yadav of Noida's Cybercrime Branch confirmed the arrests, stating that upon receiving the March 18 complaint, an immediate action led to freezing the accused's bank accounts as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

