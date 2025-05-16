Cannes Mourns: The Legacy of Journalist Fatima Hassouna

The Cannes film community gathered to pay tribute to Palestinian journalist Fatima Hassouna, who was commemorated with a documentary highlighting her life's work in Gaza. The poignant film, "Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk," resonated with attendees at the French Riviera festival, capturing Hassouna's spirit and determination despite the challenges she faced.

In a tragic turn, Hassouna was killed by an Israeli airstrike on her home shortly after learning that the documentary would be screened at Cannes. The festival, usually apolitical, issued a rare statement mourning her death amid the region's ongoing violence. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the struggle faced by civilians in conflict zones.

Director Sepideh Farsi is dedicated to ensuring Hassouna's story reaches a wide audience, underscoring the importance of remembering those who risk their lives for the truth. The film's screening, coinciding with Nakba Day, sheds light on the enduring hardships in Gaza, as Forensic Architecture reports suggest Hassouna may have been a deliberate target.

