Supreme Court Torn Over Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberated on President Donald Trump's order attempting to limit birthright citizenship. The court's justices expressed differing views, with conservatives showing willingness to restrict nationwide injunctions blocking the directive. The order's legality raises significant questions about the 14th Amendment citizenship clause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:33 IST
Donald Trump

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court grappled with President Donald Trump's contentious bid to curtail birthright citizenship through executive order. This move could impact thousands of children born annually as the president seeks to reshape the constitutional understanding of citizenship in the country.

With a 6-3 conservative majority, the justices debated the scope of nationwide injunctions by lower courts, an issue that has complicated the execution of Trump's directive. While conservative justices appeared open to limiting these injunctions, no clear endorsement of the order emerged. Liberal justices, meanwhile, voiced concerns over constitutional violations.

The court's decision could influence more than 150,000 children annually, denied citizenship if Trump's directive is upheld. As the administration argues against the breadth of lower court injunctions, the legal battle spotlights fundamental questions about the 14th Amendment and executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

