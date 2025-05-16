Supreme Court Torn Over Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court grappled with President Donald Trump's contentious bid to curtail birthright citizenship through executive order. This move could impact thousands of children born annually as the president seeks to reshape the constitutional understanding of citizenship in the country.

With a 6-3 conservative majority, the justices debated the scope of nationwide injunctions by lower courts, an issue that has complicated the execution of Trump's directive. While conservative justices appeared open to limiting these injunctions, no clear endorsement of the order emerged. Liberal justices, meanwhile, voiced concerns over constitutional violations.

The court's decision could influence more than 150,000 children annually, denied citizenship if Trump's directive is upheld. As the administration argues against the breadth of lower court injunctions, the legal battle spotlights fundamental questions about the 14th Amendment and executive power.

