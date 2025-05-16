Left Menu

Judicial Showdown: U.S. Refugee Admissions in Legal Tug-of-War

A U.S. judge reversed an earlier order requiring the Trump administration to admit 12,000 refugees. This follows an appeals court clarification that refugees are to be admitted on a case-by-case basis. The legal dispute centers on President Trump's suspension of the refugee program upon starting his second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. judge has revoked a previous mandate that directed the Trump administration to admit 12,000 refugees into the country. Initially issued by U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead, this order was following guidance from a federal appeals court requiring the processing of refugees with confirmed travel plans by January 20.

However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has since clarified that refugee admissions should occur on a case-by-case basis, specifically for those who had relied on assurances of entry to the U.S. prior to President Trump's January 20 executive order which halted the refugee admissions program.

The case has sparked a legal battle over Trump's suspension of the program and has significant ramifications for the refugees impacted, their legal representatives, and aid organizations. Judge Whitehead emphasized the need to urgently process 160 refugees with plans to enter the U.S. within two weeks of January 20, whilst a special master will assess others individually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

