Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Incident during Anti-Naxal Operation

A lightning strike claimed the life of CRPF officer M Prabo Singh and injured Assistant Commandant Subir Kumr Mandal during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Keriburu village. Delayed evacuation was caused by heavy rainfall. Two Jharkhand Police personnel were also injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-05-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 08:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Incident during Anti-Naxal Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 46-year-old CRPF officer lost his life while another was severely injured during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, after being struck by lightning.

The incident occurred at 5:30 pm on Thursday in Keriburu village, located in West Singhbhum district, amidst heavy rainfall.

M Prabo Singh, second-in-command at the 26th battalion, succumbed to the lightning strike. Assistant Commandant Subir Kumr Mandal was injured and admitted to Tata Main hospital in Noamundi. Two Jharkhand Police officers were also hurt. Their evacuation was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025