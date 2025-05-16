Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Incident during Anti-Naxal Operation
A lightning strike claimed the life of CRPF officer M Prabo Singh and injured Assistant Commandant Subir Kumr Mandal during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Keriburu village. Delayed evacuation was caused by heavy rainfall. Two Jharkhand Police personnel were also injured.
In a tragic turn of events, a 46-year-old CRPF officer lost his life while another was severely injured during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, after being struck by lightning.
The incident occurred at 5:30 pm on Thursday in Keriburu village, located in West Singhbhum district, amidst heavy rainfall.
M Prabo Singh, second-in-command at the 26th battalion, succumbed to the lightning strike. Assistant Commandant Subir Kumr Mandal was injured and admitted to Tata Main hospital in Noamundi. Two Jharkhand Police officers were also hurt. Their evacuation was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.
