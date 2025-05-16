James MacGillivray Appointed High Court Judge, Will Sit in Auckland from August 2025

In a significant judicial appointment, Attorney-General Judith Collins announced today that respected barrister and litigation expert James Alexander MacGillivray will join the High Court bench, effective 1 August 2025. Justice MacGillivray, who will be based in Auckland, brings nearly three decades of wide-ranging legal experience in both New Zealand and internationally to the judiciary.

Academic Excellence and Early Legal Foundation

Justice MacGillivray’s academic foundation was laid at the University of Auckland, where he graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts in History. His dual degrees reflect both legal rigour and a deep understanding of historical and contextual influences on jurisprudence — qualities that have guided his practice throughout his career.

His pursuit of excellence continued well into his professional life. In 2020, he earned a Master of Laws with First Class Honours from the University of Auckland. More recently, in 2024, the University of Waikato awarded him its prestigious University Medal, acknowledging his outstanding contribution not only to legal education but also to the broader Waikato community.

Domestic and International Legal Career

Justice MacGillivray began his legal career at the well-regarded law firm Bell Gully in Auckland, where he served as a litigation solicitor and later as an associate. In 2000, he relocated to London, joining the international legal powerhouse Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer as a senior associate in litigation. This role gave him vital exposure to high-stakes, cross-border legal matters and sharpened his skills in complex commercial disputes.

Returning to New Zealand in 2004, he joined Tompkins Wake, a Hamilton-based firm, as a litigation senior associate. His leadership and legal acumen earned him a partnership in 2006, where he specialised in civil and commercial litigation. He remained with Tompkins Wake for nearly two decades, during which time he became a highly respected figure in the Waikato legal community.

Barristerial Practice and Areas of Expertise

In January 2025, Justice MacGillivray moved to Mills Lane Chambers in Auckland, returning to independent bar practice. As a barrister, he focused on a broad range of complex and high-value legal disputes, including:

Contract and commercial litigation

Corporate law and insolvency matters

Aviation liability

Insurance litigation

Professional negligence claims

Disputes involving local government

His versatile legal portfolio and mastery across these areas have made him a trusted advocate in both public and private sector cases.

Service to the Community and Legal Profession

Justice MacGillivray has also made significant contributions beyond the courtroom. His involvement with the University of Waikato, for which he received the University Medal, illustrates his commitment to education and mentoring. He has been actively involved in legal education, contributing to workshops, seminars, and mentorship programs for young lawyers and students.

Moreover, his service has extended into broader community work in the Waikato region, reinforcing his reputation as a principled leader and engaged citizen.

Judicial Role and Outlook

As a High Court Judge, Justice MacGillivray will be responsible for presiding over complex civil, criminal, and appellate matters. His base in Auckland places him at the heart of some of New Zealand’s most significant legal proceedings.

Attorney-General Judith Collins expressed strong confidence in the appointment, citing Justice MacGillivray’s “depth of knowledge, broad experience, and unwavering integrity” as critical assets to the High Court bench.

Justice MacGillivray's appointment is seen as a continuation of New Zealand’s tradition of promoting legal professionals who combine technical excellence with a dedication to public service.

His elevation to the High Court underscores a career marked by intellectual achievement, professional distinction, and community engagement. Legal observers and peers alike expect that he will bring both insight and balance to the judiciary as he begins this new chapter in his distinguished career.