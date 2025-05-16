Left Menu

James MacGillivray Appointed High Court Judge, Will Sit in Auckland from August 2025

Justice MacGillivray’s academic foundation was laid at the University of Auckland, where he graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:23 IST
James MacGillivray Appointed High Court Judge, Will Sit in Auckland from August 2025
Justice MacGillivray began his legal career at the well-regarded law firm Bell Gully in Auckland, where he served as a litigation solicitor and later as an associate. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a significant judicial appointment, Attorney-General Judith Collins announced today that respected barrister and litigation expert James Alexander MacGillivray will join the High Court bench, effective 1 August 2025. Justice MacGillivray, who will be based in Auckland, brings nearly three decades of wide-ranging legal experience in both New Zealand and internationally to the judiciary.

Academic Excellence and Early Legal Foundation

Justice MacGillivray’s academic foundation was laid at the University of Auckland, where he graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts in History. His dual degrees reflect both legal rigour and a deep understanding of historical and contextual influences on jurisprudence — qualities that have guided his practice throughout his career.

His pursuit of excellence continued well into his professional life. In 2020, he earned a Master of Laws with First Class Honours from the University of Auckland. More recently, in 2024, the University of Waikato awarded him its prestigious University Medal, acknowledging his outstanding contribution not only to legal education but also to the broader Waikato community.

Domestic and International Legal Career

Justice MacGillivray began his legal career at the well-regarded law firm Bell Gully in Auckland, where he served as a litigation solicitor and later as an associate. In 2000, he relocated to London, joining the international legal powerhouse Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer as a senior associate in litigation. This role gave him vital exposure to high-stakes, cross-border legal matters and sharpened his skills in complex commercial disputes.

Returning to New Zealand in 2004, he joined Tompkins Wake, a Hamilton-based firm, as a litigation senior associate. His leadership and legal acumen earned him a partnership in 2006, where he specialised in civil and commercial litigation. He remained with Tompkins Wake for nearly two decades, during which time he became a highly respected figure in the Waikato legal community.

Barristerial Practice and Areas of Expertise

In January 2025, Justice MacGillivray moved to Mills Lane Chambers in Auckland, returning to independent bar practice. As a barrister, he focused on a broad range of complex and high-value legal disputes, including:

  • Contract and commercial litigation

  • Corporate law and insolvency matters

  • Aviation liability

  • Insurance litigation

  • Professional negligence claims

  • Disputes involving local government

His versatile legal portfolio and mastery across these areas have made him a trusted advocate in both public and private sector cases.

Service to the Community and Legal Profession

Justice MacGillivray has also made significant contributions beyond the courtroom. His involvement with the University of Waikato, for which he received the University Medal, illustrates his commitment to education and mentoring. He has been actively involved in legal education, contributing to workshops, seminars, and mentorship programs for young lawyers and students.

Moreover, his service has extended into broader community work in the Waikato region, reinforcing his reputation as a principled leader and engaged citizen.

Judicial Role and Outlook

As a High Court Judge, Justice MacGillivray will be responsible for presiding over complex civil, criminal, and appellate matters. His base in Auckland places him at the heart of some of New Zealand’s most significant legal proceedings.

Attorney-General Judith Collins expressed strong confidence in the appointment, citing Justice MacGillivray’s “depth of knowledge, broad experience, and unwavering integrity” as critical assets to the High Court bench.

Justice MacGillivray's appointment is seen as a continuation of New Zealand’s tradition of promoting legal professionals who combine technical excellence with a dedication to public service.

His elevation to the High Court underscores a career marked by intellectual achievement, professional distinction, and community engagement. Legal observers and peers alike expect that he will bring both insight and balance to the judiciary as he begins this new chapter in his distinguished career.

 

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025