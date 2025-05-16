Left Menu

Mysterious Demise in Kaimanam: Love and Tragedy

A charred dead body of a 50-year-old woman was discovered at a vacant site in Kaimanam. Police are investigating the case as potential murder or suicide. The woman's cousin suspects foul play, citing her controversial relationship with a local man. A postmortem will follow the inquest.

Updated: 16-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:09 IST
Mysterious Demise in Kaimanam: Love and Tragedy
A 50-year-old woman's charred body was discovered at an empty site in Kaimanam late Thursday night, police reported. The body was found after locals alerted authorities, having heard a scream.

Initial investigations revealed the deceased was in a contentious relationship with a local man, which her family disapproved of. This connection led her to reside in a hostel.

Suspicion surrounds her death, with her cousin dismissing suicide and urging police to uncover the truth. Police have commenced inquiries and will conduct a postmortem post-inquest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

