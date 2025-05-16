Dismantling DEI: Republican States Intensify Efforts Against Diversity Initiatives

Republican-led states are accelerating their efforts to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, expanding their focus from higher education to broader government functions since the era of President Donald Trump.

This year has seen a doubling of legislative actions against DEI efforts, compared to previous years, driven by Trump's influence and executive orders targeting these programs.

The surge against DEI comes amid a backdrop of ongoing legal challenges and rising opposition, with Republican leaders aiming to curtail DEI offices, mandatory diversity training, and requirements for diversity statements in hiring and admissions processes.

