Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Man Found Dead in Relative's House

A 40-year-old man was discovered dead with multiple injuries at a relative's house in Ranni. A 55-year-old relative is being questioned by police. An investigation has been launched under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The relative is physically disabled but uses a prosthetic leg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:40 IST
Mystery Surrounds Man Found Dead in Relative's House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of a 40-year-old man's body in his relative's house has baffled law enforcement in Ranni. The victim, found in a pool of blood, bore several injuries, prompting a murder investigation.

A 55-year-old relative is currently being questioned about the incident. The local ward member initially informed the authorities and the victim's family. Despite questioning several individuals, including the relative, no arrests have been made, according to a police officer.

The relative, despite being physically disabled and reliant on a prosthetic leg, remains a significant figure in the ongoing investigation, raising questions about the motive and circumstances surrounding the death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025