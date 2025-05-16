Mystery Surrounds Man Found Dead in Relative's House

The discovery of a 40-year-old man's body in his relative's house has baffled law enforcement in Ranni. The victim, found in a pool of blood, bore several injuries, prompting a murder investigation.

A 55-year-old relative is currently being questioned about the incident. The local ward member initially informed the authorities and the victim's family. Despite questioning several individuals, including the relative, no arrests have been made, according to a police officer.

The relative, despite being physically disabled and reliant on a prosthetic leg, remains a significant figure in the ongoing investigation, raising questions about the motive and circumstances surrounding the death.

(With inputs from agencies.)