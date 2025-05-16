Left Menu

India Challenges IMF Over Pakistan Funding Concerns

India has urged the IMF to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, citing concerns over possible misuse for terror funding. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's stance against financial support that could indirectly bolster terrorism, urging the IMF to prevent future aid to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:13 IST
India Challenges IMF Over Pakistan Funding Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has raised serious concerns over the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) proposed $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, cautioning that the funds could potentially be diverted to support terrorism. During a recent address to military personnel, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh vocally opposed the potential misuse of IMF funding, labeling it as tantamount to terror financing.

Singh articulated that India's contributions to the IMF should not be utilized for fostering or supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan or elsewhere. The minister firmly requested the IMF to reassess its financial aid to Pakistan and to cease future monetary allocations to Islamabad.

Highlighting India's robust military responses, Singh commended the Indian Air Force for its effective campaign against terrorism and assessed the security conditions at the Bhuj Air Force station, a target during past Indo-Pak military skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025