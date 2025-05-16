India Challenges IMF Over Pakistan Funding Concerns

India has raised serious concerns over the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) proposed $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, cautioning that the funds could potentially be diverted to support terrorism. During a recent address to military personnel, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh vocally opposed the potential misuse of IMF funding, labeling it as tantamount to terror financing.

Singh articulated that India's contributions to the IMF should not be utilized for fostering or supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan or elsewhere. The minister firmly requested the IMF to reassess its financial aid to Pakistan and to cease future monetary allocations to Islamabad.

Highlighting India's robust military responses, Singh commended the Indian Air Force for its effective campaign against terrorism and assessed the security conditions at the Bhuj Air Force station, a target during past Indo-Pak military skirmishes.

