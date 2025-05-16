Corruption Crackdown: Panchayat Samiti Employee Arrested in Maharashtra

A contractual employee at a panchayat samiti in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been apprehended for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an official announced on Friday.

The arrest of Sushil Bhimrao Katare, who served as a technical assistant at the Wada Panchayat Samiti, took place on Thursday. It was carried out by the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, as confirmed by inspector Santosh Ambike.

The complaint involved a request for Rs 5 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA program for well construction. Katare allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for himself and Rs 15,000 for his superiors to facilitate the application process. He was caught in the act and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)