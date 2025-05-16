Microsoft's Antitrust Resolution: Office Without Teams Offer

Microsoft has taken a significant step to resolve a protracted EU antitrust case by proposing to sell its Office software without the Teams application at a reduced price.

Additionally, the tech giant will offer improved interoperability access for competitors, according to its announcement and the European Commission's follow-up statement on Friday.

Triggered by a complaint from Salesforce-owned Slack in 2020, the case could have resulted in a substantial fine for Microsoft. However, the company's officials, including Vice President for European Government Affairs Nanna-Louise Linde, expressed confidence that the offer is a clear solution to concerns and will enhance consumer choice across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)