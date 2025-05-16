Left Menu

Microsoft's Antitrust Resolution: Office Without Teams Offer

Microsoft has proposed selling its Office suite without Teams at a reduced price and enhancing interoperability for competitors, addressing EU antitrust concerns. This proposal, following a complaint by Slack in 2020, aims to resolve the issue and provide Europeans with more options, avoiding potential fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:23 IST
Microsoft's Antitrust Resolution: Office Without Teams Offer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Microsoft has taken a significant step to resolve a protracted EU antitrust case by proposing to sell its Office software without the Teams application at a reduced price.

Additionally, the tech giant will offer improved interoperability access for competitors, according to its announcement and the European Commission's follow-up statement on Friday.

Triggered by a complaint from Salesforce-owned Slack in 2020, the case could have resulted in a substantial fine for Microsoft. However, the company's officials, including Vice President for European Government Affairs Nanna-Louise Linde, expressed confidence that the offer is a clear solution to concerns and will enhance consumer choice across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025