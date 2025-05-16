Left Menu

Postal Ballot Controversy: CPI(M) Leader Faces Legal Probes

CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran faces legal scrutiny after remarks about postal ballot tampering during the 1989 Alappuzha election. The Election Commission has launched an investigation, and Sudhakaran's remarks have resulted in an FIR. He later retracted saying it was partly imagined. The CPI(M) district leadership has denied the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:24 IST
  • India

CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran finds himself under the legal scanner following incendiary remarks about postal ballot tampering during the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha election. His statements, aired on television, prompted the Election Commission to investigate.

The Election Commission recorded Sudhakaran's statement after a reported video showed him making controversial claims about opening postal ballots. Despite his retraction, the police filed an FIR based on a report by the District Collector, under sections of the Representation of the People Act and IPC.

The CPI(M) Alappuzha district leadership dismissed Sudhakaran's assertions, denying any tampering. Meanwhile, Sudhakaran's comments have stirred a political storm, raising doubts about electoral practices in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

