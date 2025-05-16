Postal Ballot Controversy: CPI(M) Leader Faces Legal Probes

CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran finds himself under the legal scanner following incendiary remarks about postal ballot tampering during the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha election. His statements, aired on television, prompted the Election Commission to investigate.

The Election Commission recorded Sudhakaran's statement after a reported video showed him making controversial claims about opening postal ballots. Despite his retraction, the police filed an FIR based on a report by the District Collector, under sections of the Representation of the People Act and IPC.

The CPI(M) Alappuzha district leadership dismissed Sudhakaran's assertions, denying any tampering. Meanwhile, Sudhakaran's comments have stirred a political storm, raising doubts about electoral practices in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)