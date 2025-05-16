Left Menu

Delhi Auto Crime Racket Busted: Two Arrested for Robbery Spree

Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice for robbing passengers by choking them unconscious in a moving vehicle. The criminals, targeting railway passengers, operated near Old Delhi Railway Station and were identified via CCTV footage. Further investigations are ongoing to apprehend a third accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:41 IST
The Delhi police have apprehended an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice, accused of robbing passengers after rendering them unconscious in a moving vehicle. The suspects, Raja and Sonu, orchestrated their crimes near the Old Delhi Railway Station.

The modus operandi involved picking up lone passengers before overpowering them on deserted stretches, as disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia. Victims would then be relieved of their belongings before being discarded by the roadside.

Upon investigating a case reported on May 10, CCTV footage helped police connect Raja and Sonu to the crime, leading to their arrest. Their criminal history is extensive, involving previous robbery cases across Delhi. Authorities are continuing their efforts to capture a third suspect involved in the crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

