Delhi Auto Crime Racket Busted: Two Arrested for Robbery Spree
Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice for robbing passengers by choking them unconscious in a moving vehicle. The criminals, targeting railway passengers, operated near Old Delhi Railway Station and were identified via CCTV footage. Further investigations are ongoing to apprehend a third accomplice.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi police have apprehended an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice, accused of robbing passengers after rendering them unconscious in a moving vehicle. The suspects, Raja and Sonu, orchestrated their crimes near the Old Delhi Railway Station.
The modus operandi involved picking up lone passengers before overpowering them on deserted stretches, as disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia. Victims would then be relieved of their belongings before being discarded by the roadside.
Upon investigating a case reported on May 10, CCTV footage helped police connect Raja and Sonu to the crime, leading to their arrest. Their criminal history is extensive, involving previous robbery cases across Delhi. Authorities are continuing their efforts to capture a third suspect involved in the crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- autorickshaw
- robbery
- racket
- Old Delhi
- railway
- passengers
- police
- investigation
- suspects
ALSO READ
Sabotage Scare: Wooden Boxes Found on Railway Track
Creative Clocks: Designing the Future of Railway Timekeeping
Northeast Frontier Railway Boosts Border Security with Joint Patrols
Today, the railway budget for Andhra Pradesh is more than Rs 9000 cr, over 10 times than what it was between 2004-14, says PM Modi.
Greek Railways: A New Era of Safety and Modernization