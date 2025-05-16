Left Menu

Migrant Labourer Detained for Alleged Anti-National Slogans in Indore

A 25-year-old migrant worker in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was detained on charges of raising anti-national slogans. An FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police are searching for others involved after the video went viral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:30 IST
Migrant Labourer Detained for Alleged Anti-National Slogans in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 25-year-old man from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was taken into police custody on Friday, as reported by local authorities. The man, employed in the Indore metro project, allegedly raised anti-national slogans, stirring controversy.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena, the individual faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 and 196, pertaining to acts that endanger national sovereignty and communal harmony, respectively.

The arrest followed a complaint received after a video depicting the incident went viral online. Authorities are actively searching for additional individuals featured in the footage, as confirmed by the DCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

