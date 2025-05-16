Migrant Labourer Detained for Alleged Anti-National Slogans in Indore

A 25-year-old man from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was taken into police custody on Friday, as reported by local authorities. The man, employed in the Indore metro project, allegedly raised anti-national slogans, stirring controversy.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena, the individual faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 and 196, pertaining to acts that endanger national sovereignty and communal harmony, respectively.

The arrest followed a complaint received after a video depicting the incident went viral online. Authorities are actively searching for additional individuals featured in the footage, as confirmed by the DCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)