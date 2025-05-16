India Challenges IMF's Funding to Pakistan Amid Terrorism Concerns
India's Defence Minister, Singh, expressed concerns over the IMF's USD one billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting it could finance terrorist infrastructure. He highlighted India's military response under Operation Sindoor, urging the IMF to reassess its support and emphasizing the role of India's indigenously developed military technology.
- Country:
- India
In an assertive move, India urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its USD one billion aid package to Pakistan, amid fears that it could bolster terrorist infrastructure. Defence Minister Singh criticized the potential misuse of funds, highlighting India's commitment to combatting terrorism.
During a speech at Gujarat's Bhuj Air Force Station, Singh commended the Indian Air Force's deployment of 'BrahMos' supersonic missiles in Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Singh described the action as a demonstration of India's new anti-terrorism strategy.
Singh underscored India's military capability and technological advancements, emphasizing the role of domestically produced weapons. He stressed the importance of not channeling international financial aid into structures that could facilitate terrorism, warning that any support to Pakistan may inadvertently support such activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- IMF
- terrorism
- funding
- Operation Sindoor
- defense
- Indian Air Force
- BrahMos
- Made in India
ALSO READ
Hawaii's Green Tax: Funding a Climate-Resilient Future
U.S. Defense Secretary Delivers Threat to Iran Amid Nuclear Talks
U.S. Defense Secretary Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Houthi Allegations
Sharmila Challenges Naidu over Andhra Pradesh Capital Funding
India Bolsters Defense and Closes Airspace in Response to Pakistan Tensions