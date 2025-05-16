India Challenges IMF's Funding to Pakistan Amid Terrorism Concerns

In an assertive move, India urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its USD one billion aid package to Pakistan, amid fears that it could bolster terrorist infrastructure. Defence Minister Singh criticized the potential misuse of funds, highlighting India's commitment to combatting terrorism.

During a speech at Gujarat's Bhuj Air Force Station, Singh commended the Indian Air Force's deployment of 'BrahMos' supersonic missiles in Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Singh described the action as a demonstration of India's new anti-terrorism strategy.

Singh underscored India's military capability and technological advancements, emphasizing the role of domestically produced weapons. He stressed the importance of not channeling international financial aid into structures that could facilitate terrorism, warning that any support to Pakistan may inadvertently support such activities.

