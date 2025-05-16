Left Menu

India Challenges IMF's Funding to Pakistan Amid Terrorism Concerns

India's Defence Minister, Singh, expressed concerns over the IMF's USD one billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting it could finance terrorist infrastructure. He highlighted India's military response under Operation Sindoor, urging the IMF to reassess its support and emphasizing the role of India's indigenously developed military technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:36 IST
In an assertive move, India urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its USD one billion aid package to Pakistan, amid fears that it could bolster terrorist infrastructure. Defence Minister Singh criticized the potential misuse of funds, highlighting India's commitment to combatting terrorism.

During a speech at Gujarat's Bhuj Air Force Station, Singh commended the Indian Air Force's deployment of 'BrahMos' supersonic missiles in Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Singh described the action as a demonstration of India's new anti-terrorism strategy.

Singh underscored India's military capability and technological advancements, emphasizing the role of domestically produced weapons. He stressed the importance of not channeling international financial aid into structures that could facilitate terrorism, warning that any support to Pakistan may inadvertently support such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

