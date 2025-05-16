Left Menu

Brothers Sentenced: A 14-Year Saga Under the Gangsters Act

Three brothers have been sentenced to seven years in prison for their involvement in a longstanding case under the Gangsters Act in Uttar Pradesh. The case, initiated in 2011, accused them of forming a criminal gang. The additional district judge also imposed fines on the convicts.

Updated: 16-05-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:59 IST
In a significant verdict delivered by a local court, three brothers have been sentenced to seven years each for their role in a 14-year-old case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act. The decision, announced by Additional District Judge Ram Kripal on Thursday, marks the conclusion of a lengthy judicial process.

The convicts, identified as Vinay alias Jhabar, Bhoolan Rai, and Arun Rai, were residents of Kothiya village. They were charged with running a criminal gang that spread fear in the Narhi police station area. Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed the conviction and disclosed that fines of Rs 5,000 were imposed on each.

This case, originally filed by the Narhi police station in-charge on September 3, 2011, highlighted the persistent struggle against organized crime in the region. The judgment underscores the judiciary's commitment to curbing gang activity and maintaining law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

