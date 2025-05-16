Left Menu

Cocaine Bust Unravels International Drug Network

A Nigerian national and an accomplice were arrested in Mumbai with cocaine valued over Rs 32 lakh. Junaid Nadeem Khan's arrest led to Nigerian Olanrevaju Jovita Imuobu's seizure, involving 79 grams of cocaine worth Rs 31.60 lakh. They face charges under the NDPS Act.

Updated: 16-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:00 IST
In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police have arrested two individuals in Bandra for possession of cocaine valued at over Rs 32 lakh.

Authorities revealed that 26-year-old Junaid Nadeem Khan and Nigerian national Olanrevaju Jovita Imuobu, 49, were caught in a strategic operation near a popular club in Bandra East.

Police reported Khan was originally detained while attempting to deliver 3 grams of cocaine. His capture led to the larger seizure from Imuobu, who was found with 79 grams of the drug. Both have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

