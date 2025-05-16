Cocaine Bust Unravels International Drug Network
A Nigerian national and an accomplice were arrested in Mumbai with cocaine valued over Rs 32 lakh. Junaid Nadeem Khan's arrest led to Nigerian Olanrevaju Jovita Imuobu's seizure, involving 79 grams of cocaine worth Rs 31.60 lakh. They face charges under the NDPS Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police have arrested two individuals in Bandra for possession of cocaine valued at over Rs 32 lakh.
Authorities revealed that 26-year-old Junaid Nadeem Khan and Nigerian national Olanrevaju Jovita Imuobu, 49, were caught in a strategic operation near a popular club in Bandra East.
Police reported Khan was originally detained while attempting to deliver 3 grams of cocaine. His capture led to the larger seizure from Imuobu, who was found with 79 grams of the drug. Both have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Like Indian 'khana', I am sure Indian 'gaana' will also become globally popular: PM Modi at WAVES summit.
Celebrating Unsung Heroes: The Backbone of Jharkhand's Economy
Regulating Khandsari: A Fair Play for Cane Farmers
International Terror Link Uncovered in Jharkhand: Arrests Raise Flag
Aamir Khan Advocates for Expanding India's Cinema Landscape