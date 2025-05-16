Cocaine Bust Unravels International Drug Network

In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police have arrested two individuals in Bandra for possession of cocaine valued at over Rs 32 lakh.

Authorities revealed that 26-year-old Junaid Nadeem Khan and Nigerian national Olanrevaju Jovita Imuobu, 49, were caught in a strategic operation near a popular club in Bandra East.

Police reported Khan was originally detained while attempting to deliver 3 grams of cocaine. His capture led to the larger seizure from Imuobu, who was found with 79 grams of the drug. Both have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)