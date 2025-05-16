Left Menu

BCPChat: Revolutionizing Police Communication in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda unveiled BCPChat, a secure messaging app for internal police communication. The platform allows confidential updates on VIP movements and media reports. Stored in the Karnataka State Data Centre, BCPChat offers intelligent search capabilities and distributes official documents securely among authorized personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:29 IST
BCPChat: Revolutionizing Police Communication in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda announced the launch of BCPChat on Friday, a dedicated messaging application designed for secure and structured communication within the city police department.

This app is specifically developed for the internal use of Bengaluru City Police, ensuring a seamless exchange of crucial updates such as VIP movements, media reports, and daily crime and situation reports. All data is securely housed in the Karnataka State Data Centre, accessible solely to authorized officials, thus maintaining confidentiality.

BCPChat also features intelligent search functions for retrieving past records and facilitates the efficient dissemination of official documents, including government orders and circulars, to specific officers as necessary. This exclusive platform enhances operational efficiency within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025