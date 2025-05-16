BCPChat: Revolutionizing Police Communication in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda announced the launch of BCPChat on Friday, a dedicated messaging application designed for secure and structured communication within the city police department.

This app is specifically developed for the internal use of Bengaluru City Police, ensuring a seamless exchange of crucial updates such as VIP movements, media reports, and daily crime and situation reports. All data is securely housed in the Karnataka State Data Centre, accessible solely to authorized officials, thus maintaining confidentiality.

BCPChat also features intelligent search functions for retrieving past records and facilitates the efficient dissemination of official documents, including government orders and circulars, to specific officers as necessary. This exclusive platform enhances operational efficiency within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)