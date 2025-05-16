Odisha Vigilance Nabs Corrupt Officer with Hidden Wealth

On Friday, Odisha Vigilance officials acted swiftly to arrest an additional block development officer (ABDO) following the discovery of disproportionate assets.

The investigation revealed a shopping complex, five land plots, and deposits totaling Rs 70 lakh, suspected of being beyond the officer's legitimate income. Raids in districts including Jajpur and Khurda revealed four multi-storey buildings and numerous assets.

Authorities registered a case against the officer at the Cuttack Vigilance Police Station after uncovering assets valued at approximately 205 per cent above known income. The officer has been officially taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)