Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Nabs Corrupt Officer with Hidden Wealth

Odisha Vigilance arrested an additional block development officer after discovering disproportionate assets including a shopping complex, multiple land plots, and Rs 70 lakh in deposits. Raids across Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Khurda uncovered assets 205% over known income sources. Formal charges have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:41 IST
Odisha Vigilance Nabs Corrupt Officer with Hidden Wealth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Odisha Vigilance officials acted swiftly to arrest an additional block development officer (ABDO) following the discovery of disproportionate assets.

The investigation revealed a shopping complex, five land plots, and deposits totaling Rs 70 lakh, suspected of being beyond the officer's legitimate income. Raids in districts including Jajpur and Khurda revealed four multi-storey buildings and numerous assets.

Authorities registered a case against the officer at the Cuttack Vigilance Police Station after uncovering assets valued at approximately 205 per cent above known income. The officer has been officially taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025