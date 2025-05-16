Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Tragedy amidst Diplomatic Hopes

Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 93 people as President Donald Trump concluded his regional trip. Despite hopes for negotiations or aid, the conflict continues under Israel's blockade, now in its third month. An aggressive military strategy was emphasized by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, with intensifying operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of conflict, at least 93 individuals were killed in Gaza due to Israeli military strikes on Friday, coinciding with the conclusion of President Donald Trump's regional visit.

Amidst hopes for diplomatic negotiations and aid opportunities, the strikes impacted various areas, including Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, leaving hundreds injured, according to Gaza's health ministry.

While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to dismantle Hamas, negotiations in Qatar persist, with ceasefire talks ongoing to alleviate escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

