Escalation in Gaza: Tragedy amidst Diplomatic Hopes

In a tragic escalation of conflict, at least 93 individuals were killed in Gaza due to Israeli military strikes on Friday, coinciding with the conclusion of President Donald Trump's regional visit.

Amidst hopes for diplomatic negotiations and aid opportunities, the strikes impacted various areas, including Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, leaving hundreds injured, according to Gaza's health ministry.

While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to dismantle Hamas, negotiations in Qatar persist, with ceasefire talks ongoing to alleviate escalating tensions in the region.

