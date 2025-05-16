Stalemate in Istanbul: Ceasefire Talks Falter Amid Tensions
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul for the first time in three years but failed to agree on a ceasefire as Russia's demands were deemed unacceptable by Ukraine. Ukraine seeks tighter sanctions against Russia while aiming for an honest ceasefire to facilitate diplomatic solutions.
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul on Friday, marking their first direct talks in three years. Despite the urgency underscored by U.S. President Donald Trump, no ceasefire agreement was reached.
Ukraine deemed Russia's demands as 'non-starters,' prompting President Zelenskiy to rally Western allies for tougher sanctions. The talks ended with both sides agreeing to a prisoner exchange.
The Ukrainian delegation criticized Russia's position as unrealistic, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled it unacceptable. Zelenskiy insisted on strong sanctions if Russia rejects ceasefire, while both countries remain under international pressure to end the hostilities.
