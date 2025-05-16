Bihar Government's Rs 50 Lakh Reward for Fallen Heroes of Operation Sindoor
The Bihar government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the families of Army and CAPF personnel killed in Operation Sindoor. This decision, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, enhances the previous provision of Rs 21 lakh, highlighting the state's commitment to honoring its fallen heroes.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar government has made a significant decision to award Rs 50 lakh to the immediate family members of Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor. The announcement came after a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Previously, the families of soldiers killed in such operations were entitled to an ex gratia payment of Rs 21 lakh. The new provision significantly increases the support for the families of fallen heroes, demonstrating the government's commitment to recognizing and honoring their sacrifices.
Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, S Siddharth, confirmed the cabinet's approval of the state Home Department's proposal, marking a notable step in supporting the families of those who serve the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar's Political Dance: Loyalty and Alliances
Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to India's Fallen Heroes
Bihar on High Alert: CM Nitish Kumar Intensifies Security Amid Operation Sindoor
BSF Honors Fallen Heroes Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
Fallen Heroes: BSF Constables Honored After Cross-Border Tragedy