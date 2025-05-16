Left Menu

Bihar Government's Rs 50 Lakh Reward for Fallen Heroes of Operation Sindoor

The Bihar government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the families of Army and CAPF personnel killed in Operation Sindoor. This decision, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, enhances the previous provision of Rs 21 lakh, highlighting the state's commitment to honoring its fallen heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:06 IST
Bihar Government's Rs 50 Lakh Reward for Fallen Heroes of Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has made a significant decision to award Rs 50 lakh to the immediate family members of Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor. The announcement came after a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Previously, the families of soldiers killed in such operations were entitled to an ex gratia payment of Rs 21 lakh. The new provision significantly increases the support for the families of fallen heroes, demonstrating the government's commitment to recognizing and honoring their sacrifices.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, S Siddharth, confirmed the cabinet's approval of the state Home Department's proposal, marking a notable step in supporting the families of those who serve the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025