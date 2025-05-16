Bihar Government's Rs 50 Lakh Reward for Fallen Heroes of Operation Sindoor

The Bihar government has made a significant decision to award Rs 50 lakh to the immediate family members of Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor. The announcement came after a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Previously, the families of soldiers killed in such operations were entitled to an ex gratia payment of Rs 21 lakh. The new provision significantly increases the support for the families of fallen heroes, demonstrating the government's commitment to recognizing and honoring their sacrifices.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, S Siddharth, confirmed the cabinet's approval of the state Home Department's proposal, marking a notable step in supporting the families of those who serve the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)